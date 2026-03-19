James Milner exclusive: 'Do you go until you lose the love for it?' - Brighton veteran admits 'really tough' decision over retirement is looming

It remains to be seen how long he will be encouraging and supporting from a position on the field of play, with Milner telling GOAL when asked if the plan is to extend his career for as long as possible: “I think it's a really tough one. I think I'm undecided as well. I think things change very quickly in football anyway, especially when you get to my age and how things have changed in a year from where I was not being able to lift my foot to now I'm back playing in the Premier League and even a few months ago I wasn't getting too many minutes. I started a few games recently and we've won a few games, so things change very quickly and it's a tough decision.

“Physically, I still feel good. Mentally, I feel good to keep going. But what do you do? Do you go until you can't physically go anymore? Do you go until you lose the love for it? Or do you stop before that point comes? No one knows when it comes, I suppose.

“So I think it's a really tricky one and one that you have to take day by day and think about when options come and at the end of the season and see where we're at. But at this moment in time, physically, I'm very well looked after at the club in terms of the physios knowing exactly how much you need to do. I feel like I'm still contributing on the pitch and helping Brighton and that's always the most important thing to me.

“I want to contribute on and off the field to the club and my team-mates, and that's what I'm focusing on at this time. Those decisions will come, I'm sure of that, but at this moment I'm just focusing on my day to day and trying to help Brighton.”