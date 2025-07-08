Jamal Musiala undergoes successful surgery on fractured fibula as Bayern Munich confirm star midfielder will start rehab immediately after horror injury at Club World Cup

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has had successful surgery on his broken left fibula, the club has confirmed. The Germany international suffered a horrific injury during Saturday's Club World Cup quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder had to be stretchered off the pitch after a painful collision with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

