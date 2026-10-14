Getty Images Sport
Jadon Sancho to Getafe? La Liga side lines up ambitious swoop for free agent
Spanish side eye ambitious free agent move
The footballing world remains focused on the next destination for Sancho following the formal end of his tenure at Old Trafford. According to DAZN as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Getafe have emerged as a primary suitor for the 26-year-old attacker. The Madrid-based outfit is keen to bolster its offensive options and views the former Borussia Dortmund star as a potential marquee signing who could transform their frontline during the second half of the campaign.
Getafe boss Jose Bordalas is reportedly a huge admirer of the winger’s technical qualities and believes he can rediscover the form that once made him one of the most expensive players in world football. The club is actively looking for ways to structure a deal that would allow them to secure his services without compromising their long-term financial stability.
- AFP
Financial hurdles blocking potential agreement
Despite the mutual interest, a significant economic gap exists between the two parties that could derail the negotiations entirely. Sancho is reportedly holding out for a salary in the region of four million euros, a figure that is currently deemed impossible for Getafe to meet under their current budget constraints. The Spanish club operates on a much tighter scale than the giants of the Premier League, and such a wage packet would shatter their existing structure.
Negotiations are expected to continue as the club searches for a creative solution to bridge the gap between their offer and the player's demands. This could involve performance-related bonuses or a shorter-term agreement that suits both parties, but as it stands, the financial obstacle remains the biggest threat to the deal. Getafe hope that Sancho’s desire to return to the pitch will eventually lead to a compromise on his personal terms to facilitate the move.
Recent rejections and career decline
The search for a new home has taken Sancho’s representatives across various markets, including less traditional European destinations. Reports suggest the winger was recently offered to Russian champions Krasnodar, but the club ultimately decided against pursuing the free agent. It is a stark fall from grace for a player who commanded a staggering 85 million euro transfer fee when he moved from Dortmund to Man United just a few years ago.
His time in Manchester was marked by disciplinary issues and a lack of regular involvement, leading to a public falling out with management. The lack of concrete offers from elite Champions League clubs highlights how much his stock has fallen since his peak years in the Bundesliga.
- Getty Images Sport
Registration limits and upcoming fixtures
Should a deal eventually be struck, Getafe fans will have to wait to see their potential new signing in continental action. The club is scheduled to face Dutch giants Ajax in the UEFA Conference League on December 17, but Sancho would be ineligible to participate. The registration deadline for the current phase of the competition has already passed, meaning any new arrivals would have to wait until the knockout rounds to be included in the squad list. The 23-cap England international would therefore be limited to domestic league appearances in the immediate future while he works on his match fitness. Getafe are currently sitting in the mid-table of La Liga and see Sancho as the missing piece to push for a top-half finish.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting