Jack Grealish makes 'stronger than ever' vow as England & Everton star issues positive update on recovery from foot surgery
Recovery road begins for Grealish
Taking to Instagram to update his followers on his progress, the 30-year-old posted a series of images detailing his current lifestyle, which includes the use of a knee scooter and a protective moon boot. Looking to stay positive in the wake of adversity, he wrote on Instagram: “4 weeks post op an working hard to be back better an stronger than ever.”
- Getty Images Sport
Support floods in for the Toffees star
The photos shared by the midfielder gave fans a glimpse into his daily routine, featuring everything from gym rehab sessions and sauna visits to a light-hearted snap of Grealish trying his hand at DJing. The post quickly garnered attention from the footballing world, with England colleague James Maddison and ex-Man City team-mates Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko among those leaving supportive messages as Grealish begins his long road back to full fitness.
Gutted by the season-ending blow
The injury came as a massive blow to both player and club, given Grealish’s impressive form in the first half of the season, which saw him register two goals and six assists in 20 Premier League appearances for Everton. Reflecting on the timing of the setback shortly after his operation, Grealish admitted his frustration but remained focused on the future, stating: “Didn’t want the season to end like this but that’s football, gutted.”
He continued: “Surgery done and now all focus on getting back fit. I know for sure I will come back fitter, stronger and better than before. The support I’ve had since coming to this unbelievable club has meant the world to me. The staff, my teammates and especially the fans have been incredible and I absolutely love representing this club.”
- (C)Getty Images
What's next for Grealish?
While his immediate priority is returning to the pitch, Grealish’s long-term future remains a topic of significant interest heading into the summer transfer window. He is due to return to Manchester City, where he has one year remaining on his contract, but Everton reportedly hold an option to make his temporary switch a permanent one for a fee in the region of £50 million.
Grealish will almost certainly not have the chance to boost his transfer options by performing well at the 2026 World Cup, with the City loanee unlikely to return to fitness before Thomas Tuchel names his final squad for the tournament at the end of May.