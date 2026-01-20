Jack Grealish suffers broken foot injury & could face 'months' out in crushing blow to Everton loanee's chances of earning England recall
Grealish suffers injury blow
Grealish played all of Everton's 1-0 win over former club Aston Villa at the weekend but now, reports have surfaced of the 30-year-old picking up an injury. According to The Athletic, the England international has hurt his foot, which could rule him out for a significant chunk of the season. The report adds that the City loanee will see a specialist in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue.
Grealish reborn at Everton
Over the past few seasons, Grealish has become a shadow of the player that City forked out £100 million ($134m) for in 2021 from Villa. A player known for his flair and spontaneity became one who lost his spark in the service of manager Pep Guardiola's demands. But since joining Everton on a season-long loan, the wideman has regained some of his former swagger. Indeed, he has scored two goals and added six assists in 22 appearances. If he continued on this path, Grealish would have been in with a shout of making Thomas Tuchel's England squad for this year's World Cup. Now, he may face an uphill struggle to achieve that goal.