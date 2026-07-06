Second chance for Jack Grealish? Man City future update after Everton loan spell - with Enzo Maresca succeeding Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium
Maresca halts Grealish transfer departure
Grealish’s seemingly inevitable City exit has been put on hold following Maresca’s arrival as Pep Guardiola’s successor. The 30-year-old had looked destined to leave the Etihad Stadium on a permanent basis this summer after spending the previous campaign out on loan.
However, Maresca has told the board that he wants to personally evaluate the winger during their upcoming pre-season preparations, as reported by TEAMtalk. Rather than sanctioning an immediate, low-value sale, the incoming Italian manager is fully prepared to give the former Aston Villa captain a genuine opportunity to reclaim a prominent spot in his first-team squad.
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Familiar Territory for Maresca
This isn't unfamiliar ground for the new head coach. Maresca previously worked alongside Grealish as Guardiola's assistant, during a stretch that many at the club still point to as the high point of the winger's time at City — 23 Premier League starts yielding 12 combined goals and assists.
Maresca has held a longstanding respect for Grealish and remains convinced there's untapped potential still there — more, in his view, than Grealish managed to show in the closing chapter of the Guardiola era.
Everton move put on ice
The sudden managerial shift has forced Everton to wait on a potential follow-up deal, despite their sustained interest in securing Grealish's services for another season. The Toffees remain highly keen on landing the playmaker – potentially through a second consecutive loan outlay – even after finalising a permanent club agreement to sign young Chelsea winger Tyrique George.
Grealish spent last season rebuilding his elite reputation at Goodison Park, establishing himself as a standout creative performers by registering six assists and two goals across 18 Premier League starts. His continuous resurgence was only halted by a tragic broken foot injury that prematurely brought his domestic campaign to an unfortunate end.
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No rush on a final call
City have not closed the door on a sale outright and would still consider offers later in the window given Grealish is entering his contract's final year. Still, the club's position has clearly eased since Maresca's arrival, with the head coach wanting his own read on the player before any exit gets the green light.
What looked like a near-certain departure not long ago has turned into a genuine second chance under Maresca – though Everton, and possibly other clubs, haven't stepped back from the race just yet. A verdict on where Grealish ends up isn't expected until late in the transfer window.
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