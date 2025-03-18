Jack Grealish salary: How much does Manchester City star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Jack Grealish's salary at Manchester City

Jack Grealish joined Manchester City in 2021 after spending eight seasons with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Since his arrival at the cub, Grealish has become an integral part of the first team on the way to domestic and European success in the past few years.

Apart from being an important player in the dressing room, Grealish is also one of the top earners at the club.

Article continues below

But exactly how much does he earn playing at the Etihad?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross