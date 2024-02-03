Ivory Coast hero Oumar Diakite crazily gets sent off for wildly celebrating last-gasp Mali winner with his shirt off - meaning he'll now miss AFCON semi-final in huge blow to hosts

Richard Mills
Ivory Coast matchwinner Oumar Diakite will miss the AFCON semi-finals after picking up a second booking for his wild celebrations against Mali.

  • Ivory Coast beat Mali at AFCON
  • Diakite scores extra-time winner
  • Celebration leads to second yellow

