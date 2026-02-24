'Never smelt breath so bad' - Ivan Toney roasts Saudi Pro League opponent who appeared to try and kiss him in latest Al-Ahli outing

As the game reached its frantic conclusion, Harkass appeared to lose his cool, approaching Toney and repeatedly motioning as if he was trying to kiss the striker. The defender also pressed his forehead against Toney’s in a show of aggression that bordered on the surreal. Toney, never one to shy away from a confrontation, stood his ground and celebrated provocatively in the face of the Damac man once the final whistle confirmed the three points for his side. The images of the pair locked in the strange embrace quickly circulated online, prompting a wave of questions from fans.

Toney didn’t wait long to offer his side of the story, taking to X to deliver a scathing review of the encounter. Responding to a clip of the incident, the 29-year-old striker posted a vomiting emoji alongside a message that left nothing to the imagination. "I've never smelt a breath so bad," Toney wrote, effectively roasting Harkass publicly. The blunt post served as the final word on an afternoon that was as productive as it was peculiar for the England star.