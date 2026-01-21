Ivan Toney on the plane?! England striker boosts World Cup chances by bagging Al-Ahli hat-trick as stunning goal-scoring form continues

Toney produced a masterclass in finishing on Tuesday night, single-handedly dismantling Al-Khaleej to keep Al-Ahli’s season momentum charging forward. The England striker was at his imperious best, showcasing the full repertoire of hold-up play, aerial dominance, and clinical finishing that made him a household name in the Premier League.
The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly his third goal, which sealed the hat-trick and the match ball. As captured in footage circulating on social media, Toney displayed his predatory instincts to find space in the box before coolly slotting home, underlining his confidence in front of goal. It was a performance of pure authority, with Toney leading the line with a hunger that suggests he is a man on a mission as the domestic season enters its decisive phase.