Italy, no playoffs for Verratti: another injury setback

Verratti played his last official match on 15 January with Al Duhail and, since then, has been sidelined due to injury. A knee problem that seemed to be behind him but, according to Repubblica, has flared up again in recent hours and will force the midfielder to withdraw. The 1992-born player will not be part of Gattuso's squad, who, in addition to defence, will also have to make a virtue of necessity in midfield. Replacing the former PSG player is Niccolò Pisilli, a Roma midfielder who can also play as an attacking midfielder, with Barella locked in alongside Tonali in the two midfield pivots.