No luck for Marco Verratti, the most surprising name picked by Gennaro Gattuso in the run-up to the crucial play-off for qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The Pescara midfielder, currently under contract with Qatari side Al-Duhail, will not be in Bergamo on 26 March for the first leg against Northern Ireland. The reason is physical, as according to La Repubblica, after meeting with the Azzurri coach and receiving his pre-call-up letter, he suffered a relapse from his last major injury.
Translated by
Italy, no playoffs for Verratti: another injury setback
AN EXPERIENCE PLAY FOR GATTUSO
Gattuso, together with delegation head Gigi Buffon and staff member Leonardo Bonucci (both former teammates of the former PSG player in the national team), met with Verratti in February to gauge his willingness to return to the national team. The coach is desperately seeking an experienced defensive midfielder who can manage the pace and tension, especially in the final minutes of matches, and the talented Pescara player was the ideal candidate.
THE PRE-CALL-UP
Verratti was open to the idea of joining this group at such a delicate time for Italian football, with the aim of being available on 26 March and, if possible, on 31 March, the date of the possible final away match against the winner of Wales/Bosnia. Gattuso has now confirmed the idea by sending the player and his club a pre-call-up letter for the training camp in Coverciano, which he will not be able to attend.
NEW INJURY AND ALTERNATIVES FOR GATTUSO
Verratti played his last official match on 15 January with Al Duhail and, since then, has been sidelined due to injury. A knee problem that seemed to be behind him but, according to Repubblica, has flared up again in recent hours and will force the midfielder to withdraw. The 1992-born player will not be part of Gattuso's squad, who, in addition to defence, will also have to make a virtue of necessity in midfield. Replacing the former PSG player is Niccolò Pisilli, a Roma midfielder who can also play as an attacking midfielder, with Barella locked in alongside Tonali in the two midfield pivots.