Italy: Gattuso has watched 380 matches live since September

During the press conference on the first day of the national team’s training camp in Coverciano, ahead of the match against Northern Ireland – the first step in the World Cup qualifying play-offs (a win would see Italy face either Bosnia or Wales in the decisive match) – the Azzurri manager, Rino Gattuso, also spoke about the work he has done over recent months to scout and assess players.





Gattuso, with the help of figures provided by the FIGC press office, listed the number of matches he had watched live from August up to and including 22 March, totalling 380 matches viewed.



