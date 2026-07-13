‘Starting from way below’ - Italian job that Scott McTominay mastered explained by former Serie A star that took on the same challenge after leaving England

Few could have predicted that McTominay would scale such heights when seeing a £26 million ($35m) transfer away from Old Trafford sanctioned during the summer of 2024. The Scotland international was considered to be a hard-working, but unspectacular, holding midfielder at that stage.
He has been transformed into a buccaneering No.10 while strutting his stuff in Naples, with career-best numbers being posted on the goal front while finding the target on 27 occasions across two productive campaigns. After capturing the Scudetto crown in 2025, history was made with Player of the Year recognition and an 18th-place finish in the prestigious Ballon d’Or vote.
McTominay is now lauded by a fan base that once idolised Argentine GOAT Diego Maradona, with happiness being found on and off the field. He graced the World Cup finals in 2026 and has seen another big-money transfer speculated on.