'It was a blockbuster!' - Napoli president aims dig at Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti with claim Antonio Conte's Serie A title win was 'the real' success

Napoli president De Laurentiis is never one to shy away from controversy, and his latest comments at the Gazzetta dello Sport Awards have firmly placed the spotlight on the simmering tension between his club and Juventus. With former Napoli hero Spalletti now in the dugout for the Bianconeri, De Laurentiis took the opportunity to draw a sharp comparison between the two managers' achievements in Naples.
While Spalletti is revered in the city for ending the 33-year wait for a league title in 2023 - their first since 1990, De Laurentiis appeared to downplay the emotional weight of that campaign compared to the club's more recent success under Conte. Napoli have now won two Scudetti in the last three seasons, but for the film mogul president, they are not created equal.