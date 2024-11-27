GettyParshva Shah'It's a lie' - Pedri clears up controversial comments about Xavi's spell in charge of BarcelonaLaLigaPedriX. HernandezBarcelonaThe Barcelona midfielder has cleared the air surrounding his recent comments about Xavi's spell at the club, which were perceived as criticism.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPedri seemingly appeared to have taken a dig at XaviPraised Hansi Flick's methodsPublicly refuted that he was criticising his former coachFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱