Five issues Michael Carrick and Man Utd should address during Red Devils' 12-day break between matches

United's lack of European football and their early exit from the FA Cup has left them with a 12-day gap in their schedule before they visit Everton on February 23. The break is so long that it was flagged as being an ideal opportunity to play money-spinning friendlies abroad.

In the end, no exhibition matches have been scheduled and Carrick is believed to have turned down the offer to take the squad on a warm-weather training trip, preferring to work at Carrington instead. While the players are set to get four days off, Carrick can barely afford to take one day's holiday himself as he plots United's path to finishing in the Premier League's top four and returning to the Champions League.

Benjamin Sesko's late leveller against West Ham means the mood around the club is more positive than it could have been during this fallow period, but the Hammers still halted United's perfect start under Carrick and the flat performance threw up plenty of questions which the coach needs to answer over the next 12 days.

GOAL takes a look at the five main issues the former Red Devils midfielder-turned-coach, as well as those above him in the hierarchy, need to address...