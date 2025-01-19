Is USMNT star Weston McKennie injured? Update on Juventus midfielder amid muscle strain fears

GettyChris BurtonIs USMNT star Weston McKennie injured? Update on Juventus midfielder amid muscle strain fearsW. McKennieUSAJuventusSerie AChampions LeagueWeston McKennie has sparked more injury fears at Juventus, but an update on the USMNT star suggests that he has suffered no muscle strain.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPlayed full 90 minutes against AC MilanComplained of discomfort afterwardsTests reveal nothing more than fatigueFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱