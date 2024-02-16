Josh Sargent Norwich 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

Is USMNT star Josh Sargent injured again? Fitness update amid more ankle issues for in-form Norwich striker

Joshua SargentUSANorwich CityChampionship

Josh Sargent is back among the goals at Norwich, but the United States international is having to be managed carefully amid more injury concerns.

  • Serious injury suffered early in the season
  • Recovered to enjoy personal purple patch
  • No risks will be taken on striker's fitness

