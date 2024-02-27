Is Sergio Aguero coming out of retirement? Ex-Barcelona star responds to Independiente transfer rumours after open invitation from Carlos Tevez

GETTYRitabrata BanerjeeIs Sergio Aguero coming out of retirement? Ex-Barcelona star responds to Independiente transfer rumours after open invitation from Carlos TevezSergio AgueroIndependienteTransfersManchester CityBarcelonaArgentinaCarlos TevezPrimera NacionalFormer Barcelona and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has addressed talks of him coming out of retirement.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAguero responded to rumours of coming out of retirementTevez wanted Aguero to join IndependienteAguero retired in December 2021