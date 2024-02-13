Is Leah Williamson still Lionesses captain? Sarina Wiegman sparks confusion as she vows to 'revisit' who wears armband despite welcoming Arsenal star back into squad after long injury layoff
England boss Sarina Wiegman has outlined plans to "revisit" who holds the role as Lionesses captain despite recalling Leah Williamson after injury.
- Wiegman plans to "revisit" England captaincy
- Made Williamson skipper in 2022
- Arsenal star to make Lionesses return this month