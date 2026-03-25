Is João Mário set to join Bologna on a permanent basis? The fee that would satisfy Juventus

João Mário’s future could soon be firmly tied to the Rossoblù. The Portuguese right-back, born in 2000, who joined Bologna on loan from Juventus during the winter transfer window, has already begun to carve out an important role in the Emilian side’s line-up, convincing the club’s management and coaching staff to firmly commit to him for next season as well.





According to reports from Sportmediaset, Bologna are in fact seriously considering the possibility of entering into negotiations with Juventus for the permanent transfer of the player. This is a clear sign of confidence in the Portuguese full-back, who in just a few weeks has demonstrated his quality both in defence and in attacking play.