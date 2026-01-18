Is Arne Slot in danger of being sacked? FSG's stance on Liverpool manager's future revealed after dismal draw with Burnley

Florian Wirtz scored his fourth goal in his last six games to put the Reds ahead on Saturday afternoon as Liverpool looked to put three crucial points on the board. Burnley, though, were level midway through the second half as Marcus Edwards bagged his first league goal of the season, which eventually secured what could prove a vital point in their bid to beat the drop.

Liverpool were booed off following their stalemate with the Clarets, prompting talk that the Reds may look to cut ties with Slot. "I completely understand the frustration," the Dutchman said after the draw. "I have the same and the players definitely have the same frustration as the fans have. If we are not disappointed anymore by having a draw at home against Burnley then something is completely wrong."

While the result means Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 in the Premier League, failure to beat Burnley at home didn't sit well with supporters.