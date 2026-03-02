‘We cannot look forward with hope’ - Iran federation chief casts doubt on World Cup plans

The U.S. and Israel targeted Iran in coordinated attacks throughout the weekend, leading to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and multiple senior Iranian officials. In turn, Iran has responded by aiming missiles at American allies, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as tensions continue to escalate and uncertainty rises throughout the Middle East
Iran's national team is scheduled to open its World Cup against New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles before facing Belgium on June 21 and Egypt on June 26. However, the team's participation is suddenly in doubt as a result of this weekend's events.