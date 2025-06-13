GFX Hakan Calhanoglu Davide FrattesiGetty/GOAL
Inter ready to cash-in on €40m Hakan Calhanoglu amid Galatasaray and Saudi interest while Davide Frattesi makes transfer U-turn after Simone Inzaghi departure

Inter have slapped a €40 million asking price on Hakan Calhanoglu, while Davide Frattesi is now expected to stay following Simone Inzaghi’s exit.

  • Inter demand €40m for Hakan Calhanoglu
  • Galatasaray and Saudi clubs show interest
  • Frattesi told he'll have a key role under Chivu
