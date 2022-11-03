Inter most expensive sales - How Nerazzurri made over €1.3 billion in outgoing transfers

The San Siro side have made some big sums by selling their top players over the years

As one of the major forces in Italian and European football, some of the best players of all time have jumped at the chance to join Inter over the decades.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, Hernan Crespo and Samuel Eto'o are among the many elite stars who have enjoyed successful spells at the San Siro side.

All stars come and go, however, and Inter have done some excellent business when it comes to selling some top names for big fees, too.

But, which players form part of Inter's most expensive sales?

GOAL takes a look!

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022-23 Michele Di Gregorio €4M €8.4M 2021-22 Romelu Lukaku €113M €203.55M 2020-21 Mauro Icardi €50M €82.55M 2019-20 Gabriel Barbosa €17.5M €66.74M 2018-19 Geoffrey Kondogbia €22M €87.42M 2017-18 Gianluca Caprari €15M €79.24M 2016-17 Diego Laxalt €5.8M €18.5M 2015-16 Mateo Kovacic €38M €115.32M 2014-15 Ishak Belfodil €5.75M €23.6M 2013-14 Giulio Donati €3M €11M 2012-13 Philippe Coutinho €13M €63.3M 2011-12 Samuel Eto'o €27M €55.95M 2010-11 Mario Balotelli €29.5M €66.53M 2009-10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic €69.5M €109.1M 2008-09 Pele €6M €10.18M 2007-08 Fabio Grosso €8.7M €14.24M 2006-07 Obafemi Martins €16M €31.89M 2005-06 Andy van der Meyde €9M €22.66M 2004-05 Fabio Cannavaro €10M €29.82M 2003-04 Hernan Crespo €26M €49.92M 2002-03 Ronaldo €45M €103.25M 2001-02 Robbie Keane €18M €52.13M 2000-01 Angelo Peruzzi €17.9M €28.75M TOTAL €1.33B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Inter top 10 most expensive player sales