Inter Milan steal it at the death! Bayern Munich sucker-punched by late Davide Frattesi winner just seconds after Thomas Muller equaliser as Serie A giants take Champions League quarter-final lead back to San Siro

Bayern MunichBayern Munich vs InterInterChampions LeagueL. MartinezH. Kane

Davide Frattesi's late winner secured Inter Milan an enthralling 2-1 victory at Bayern Munich to take command of their Champions League quarter-final.

  • Bayern beaten 2-1 by Inter in UCL quarter-final
  • Martinez & Frattessi score
  • Muller scores Bayern's goal
