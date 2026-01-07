Inter Miami reportedly close to permanent Tadeo Allende deal after historic MLS run, eye Palmeiras’ Micael

Inter Miami are also reportedly close to securing the signing of Brazilian defender Micael, who is set to depart Palmeiras and continue his career in Major League Soccer. UOL and GE Globo say negotiations between the clubs are well advanced and the deal is expected to be completed as a one-year loan with an option to buy. Palmeiras, who hold the player’s rights, have already approved the structure of the transfer.

If the loan spell proves successful, Inter Miami would have the option to make the move permanent. Reports indicate the purchase clause is set at $6 million, a figure that would allow the club to retain Micael beyond the current season should he meet expectations.