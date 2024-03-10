Inter Miami player ratings vs. CF Montreal: Rough watch for Lionel Messi! Herons can't cope without their stars as rotated XI succumbs to chaos

Without several stars, the Herons just couldn't quite prevent themselves from falling apart in their fourth MLS match of the season.

Sunday was always going to be a grind for Inter Miami and a quick look at the teamsheet would tell you that. No Luis Suarez or Sergio Busquets in the XI, no Lionel Messi in the squad at all... this wasn't the Inter Miami team that fans have come to expect.

Both ex-Barcelona stars available did come off the bench though while Messi, however, could only watch on from the stands as his side couldn't quite survive their own rotations in what ended as a frustrating 3-2 loss to CF Montreal.

Miami will be frustrated by the result as no team likes dropping points in front of their home fans.

In the end, Miami's defense let them down again. Disastrous defending led to Fernando Alvarez's opener, an easy header from a corner kick. Another set piece ended in a goal for Matia Coccaro, while a pure lack of tracking back was what led to Sunusi Ibrahim scoring Montreal's third.

On the Miami side, there were goals from Leonardo Campana and Jordi Alba, two good finishes, They won't matter, though, as Montreal were the team that left with all three points. With the CONCACAF Champions Cup on their minds, Miami made the decision to rotate, and there's a risk you run when you make that decision, particularly when you go into it all without a certain legendary Argentine.

If they get past Nashville SC on Wednesday, it'll all be worth it but, until then, this defeat will sting a bit for a team that had their opportunities to escape this match with something more.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...