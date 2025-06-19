Inter Miami player ratings vs FC Porto: Lionel Messi's magical free kick lifts Herons to comeback victory over Portuguese giants in Club World Cup

The Argentine superstar did it again, as he scored the game-winner for Miami in a huge victory to put them in pole-position for the knockouts

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami pulled off a remarkable two-goal comeback to defeat Portuguese giants FC Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup Thursday afternoon, 2-1, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the winner, a remarkable free kick in the 54th minute, to secure all three points and move the Herons on to four points through two games in the 32-team competition in the United States.

Porto opened the scoring early, with Spain international Samu Aghehowa sinking home from the penalty spot just eight minutes in after Miami defender Noah Allen committed a sloppy tackle in the box that brought Joao Mario down, and the Portuguese side were awarded an early spot kick. They followed it with a near-dominant performance through the halftime whistle, but were never able to capitalize with a second goal - which ultimately proved to be their downfall.

Miami came out of the halftime break reinvigorated with fire in their eyes, and they earned a goal back just two minutes into action.

Winger Telasco Segovia smashed home a splendid half-volley off a cross from Marcelo Weigandt, bringing the two sides level with over 40 minutes left in the match. Then, however, Porto committed a silly foul on the edge of their box just seven minutes later, allowing Messi to double the lead from a dead-ball situation, and that's exactly what the Argentine did.

His trademark left foot curled the ball over the all and into the back of the net, and the 37-year-old was immediately swarmed by his teammates, and those in attendance shouted his name from the stands.

With a one-goal lead with 35 minutes to spare, the Herons had a newfound confidence, and they rode that wave until the final whistle sounded to give them all three points in a crucial Club World Cup victory.

With the result, they sit second in Group A, level on points with Brazilian side Palmeiras, whom they play on Matchday 3 in their Group Stage finale.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Mercedes-Benz Stadium...