Inter make surprise decision on new coach as Serie A giants identify Simone Inzaghi's successor after Como reject approach for Cesc Fabregas

Inter have informed former star Christian Chivu that he will replace Simone Inzaghi as head coach after they missed out on Cesc Fabregas.

  • Inter make out-of-the-box move for Inzaghi's replacement
  • They have identified a former player to take charge
  • Chivu chosen after Como rejected their Como approach
