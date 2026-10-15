Massive blow for Inter! Lautaro Martinez suffers hamstring injury and will miss the Milan Derby

The timing of the injury is particularly cruel for the Italian giants, as it rules Martinez out of the highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan on October 31. His absence will be felt deeply by the squad, as the 29-year-old has been in sensational form, netting four goals in Serie A already this term. The captain's leadership and clinical finishing have been the cornerstone of Inter's tactical approach under the new management.

The Argentine is now expected to remain unavailable until after the upcoming international break in November. According to reports from Sky Sport Italia, he is likely to miss a total of seven matches across all competitions. This list includes high-stakes Serie A meetings with Bologna and Fiorentina, as well as crucial Champions League group stage games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Feyenoord that will define Inter's European path.

Beyond the club level, the injury also impacts his international duties with Argentina, as he will not be able to join Lionel Scaloni’s squad for their upcoming qualifiers. The medical team at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano will monitor his progress closely, with a tentative return date set for the away match against Atalanta on November 22. Inter fans will be hoping their star man is fully fit in time for the home clash with Stuttgart just three days later.