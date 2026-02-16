Inter star blasted as 'cheat' as Serie A chief is forced to apologise for 'clearly wrong' Juventus red card

That apology will count for little in the grand scheme of things as Juve have already seen precious points slip through their grasp. They were left fuming when the final whistle blew in Milan.
France international defender Kalulu, who is said to be attracting transfer interest from the Premier League, was given his marching orders in the 42nd minute. He was shown a second yellow card after supposedly pulling at the shirt of Inter star Bastoni - who had thrown himself to the turf and called for a caution.
Replays showed that no contact had been made by Kalulu, but VAR cannot intervene in the distribution of yellow cards - meaning that the decision stood. To rub salt in the wounds, Juve went on to see Inter snatch a 90th-minute winner.