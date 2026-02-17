Inter star Alessandro Bastoni issues apology after death threats for buying Juventus red card that sparked huge controversy in Serie A

Despite running out 3-2 winners, the mood in and around the Nerazzurri was mixed due to the controversial red card that made headlines on social media. Kalulu was dismissed for two bookable offences, with the second yellow card coming after Bastoni dived in anticipation of a challenge from the Juventus man, which never came.
The Frenchman was left stunned and begrudgingly made his way off the pitch. Bastoni himself was already on a yellow card, and had the referee spotted the deceptive fall, he would have sent the Inter man off instead. What made matters worse was the Italian's reaction to the red card. Bastoni openly celebrated the decision, prompting some serious criticism online and from the press, with global eyes turning to the division, and in particular the standards of refereeing, which has become an increasingly popular subject among fans this season.