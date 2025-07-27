Inspired by Ted Lasso?! Pep Guardiola shows off shock new look ahead of start of new Premier League season with Man City P. Guardiola Manchester City Premier League

Pep Guardiola has unveiled a striking new look ahead of Manchester City's pre-season return, swapping his clean-shaven face for a bold moustache. The 54-year-old Spaniard, who once complimented a reporter’s facial hair as “sexy,” is now turning heads with his own transformation. Fans have been quick to react and compare the Spaniard with television's favourite coach, Ted Lasso.