More injury woe for Jeremie Frimpong! Liverpool defender forced off again in Champions League clash with Qarabag

Frimpong's debut season on Merseyside has been blighted by repeated muscle injuries. While it appeared the 25-year-old was complaining about his groin before exiting the Champions League tie with Qarabag, it has been his hamstring that has caused him to miss 18 games for club and country during the 2025-26 campaign. He missed 12 consecutive games during a two month spell on the sidelines at the end of last year.
The repeated ailments have meant the right-back has struggled to settle since arriving in Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer for a fee of £29.5 million ($37.5m).