‘Makes the impossible look easy’ - Real Madrid icon Raul surprisingly sides with Lionel Messi as he explains why Barcelona legend ranks above Cristiano Ronaldo & Zinedine Zidane

Messi was once a serious thorn in Real’s side, with epic battles often being enjoyed with eternal rival Ronaldo. Over the course of two decades, which saw them win 13 Ballons d’Or between them, two sporting superstars raised the bar of individual brilliance to never before seen heights.
Both are still going strong at the start of 2026, with Messi committing to a contract at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami that will keep him in the United States through 2028. Ronaldo, meanwhile, is working on a two-year deal at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr that will take him beyond his 42nd birthday.