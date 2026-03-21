Igor Tudor applauds Tottenham flops for 'sleeping less on the pitch' in fight against relegation

Back-to-back positive results against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have given Tudor something to work with, even if the Champions League exit that accompanied Wednesday's win over the Spanish side tempered the mood somewhat. The former Juventus boss has never minced his words in terms of where Spurs are, but he has noticed something shifting in the way his players are approaching games.

"Mental sharpness," Tudor told reporters. "That was the key. We are sleeping less on the pitch. For me, this is crucial. Now, we react earlier on what happened on the pitch. We are not always wondering what happened and then reacting. We are reacting before things happen. Not in the way I would like but much better. This mental sharpness, awareness of dangerous situations, this is coming and that's why we are better."

It is a typically honest assessment of where Spurs were when he took over from Thomas Frank in mid-February. Players switching off, slow to react, caught out in situations they should have read earlier. Tudor has not dressed it up, often openly criticising his crop. But the last week has offered enough encouragement for him to finally heap some praise on his Tottenham team.