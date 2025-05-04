TOPSHOT-FILES-FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'If only you'd left Tottenham sooner!' - Kane's first ever trophy success nearly breaks the internet as 'congratulations Harry' starts trending after Bayern Munich are crowned 2024-25 Bundesliga champions

H. KaneBayern MunichBundesligaTottenhamPremier League

Harry Kane's first-ever trophy success almost broke the internet as "congratulations Harry" started trending after Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern crowned champions after Leverkusen draw
  • Kane wins first-ever major trophy in his club career
  • Fans showered congratulatory messages on Kane
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches