ICONS: How Vuvuzelas, the Jabulani and the other 'Hand of God' dogged the controversial 2010 World Cup

The 2010 World Cup, hosted by South Africa, was recently ranked as the best World Cup ever held. Depending on your views for what makes for a brilliant World Cup, that will either meet your enthusiastic agreement, or have you rolling your eyes and muttering something about vuvuzelas, knuckleballs, mutiny and that Luis Suarez handball.
This was the first World Cup to take place in the modern digital age, with social media bringing every aspect of the experience straight into your brain through your phone screen. Both Twitter and Facebook were in their fresh-faced, interconnected pomp and made this edition of the quadrennial tournament more than just a bunch of men kicking a ball around to win a gilded trophy. It turned it into an immersive pop culture experience where you could follow the action through Joe Bloggs live tweeting his views on Kaka’s scandalous red card, or the sanitised corporate experience through then-71-year-old FIFA president Sepp Blatter declaring that "I am also very happy to share my own experience of FIFA World Cup 2010 with the worldwide fans" in his first-ever Tweet on the eve of the finals.
'Thefacebook', as it was known on the day of its launch, was just three months old when, in a nondescript conference room in Zurich, Blatter did his best to inject suspense into the announcement of the 2010 World Cup hosts, insisting several times he would be learning the result of FIFA’s dubious bidding process in real time as he pulled the winning country’s name out of a plain white envelope adorned with an ostentatious red seal. However, the sight of Nelson Mandela sitting in the front row showed Blatter was being economical with the truth; you don’t invite the venerated anti-apartheid global icon to sit pride of place and then tell him he lost!
When Blatter dispensed with the theatrics and finally confirmed the winner, the South African delegation exploded with joy while several of them whipped out long plastic tubes and introduced the world to what would be a defining auditory feature of the finals themselves: the Vuvuzela.