'Ibrahimovic is just a name' - Zlatan's son Maximilian eager to 'do my own thing' after completing transfer to Ajax from AC Milan

Twenty-five years after Zlatan burst onto the European scene as a brash, pony-tailed prodigy at Ajax, his son, Maximilian, has arrived in Amsterdam to don the famous red and white jersey. The 19-year-old forward has completed a loan move from Italian giants AC Milan for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, a deal which includes an option for the Dutch club to make the transfer permanent in the summer.
Upon his arrival at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Maximilian was given an extensive behind-the-scenes tour of his new home. While the nostalgia surrounding his surname is unavoidable for the fans and media, the player himself cut a composed figure, focused firmly on the present rather than the past. His first impressions were those of a young man eager to get to work rather than one overawed by the occasion.
"I feel good. I’m excited," he said after settling into the stadium. "I am my own person and player, and I want to write my own story."