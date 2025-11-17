Ibrahima Konate slams media for putting him a 'tight spot' with Real Madrid rumours and claims Liverpool fans do not know the 'ins and outs' of transfer saga

Konate is eager to point out that there is no substance to the speculation that he continues to generate, with no definitive decisions being made on his future. His form has dipped slightly this season, with Liverpool enduring uncharacteristic issues as a collective, with the exit rumours doing little to aid his cause.

Speaking to TF1 while on 2026 World Cup qualifying duty with France, Konate said when asked about his regular presence in gossip columns: “It’s difficult, we can’t say everything because a lot of things are already being said in the media.”

He went on to say of unwelcome stories potentially casting him in a bad light with loyal Liverpool supporters: “Some of the things that I read, I’m like… oh la la. That puts me in a tight spot with Liverpool fans, and they don’t even know all the ins and outs.”

Konate has previously said of lining up a decision day with Premier League heavyweights: “My agents continue to discuss with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made very soon so I can announce it.”

