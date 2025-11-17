Ian Wright hits back at Jude Bellingham criticism after England boss Thomas Tuchel warns Real Madrid superstar about behaviour

German tactician Tuchel has previously stated that his mother finds some of Bellingham’s on-field antics “repulsive”, with the all-action playmaker often playing with his heart on his sleeve. He finds it difficult to hide his emotions, despite being a polite and softly-spoken individual away from the pitch.
Bellingham has fallen under the spotlight once again after being seen waving his arms around once it became apparent that he was to be replaced by Morgan Rogers late on in England’s 2-0 victory over Albania - having already attracted unwelcome attention for swapping shirts at half-time. He was given 84 minutes in that contest, as he made his first start since being brought back into the Three Lions squad by Tuchel.