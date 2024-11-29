Frenkie de Jong Getty Images
Parshva Shah

'I want the fans to support all players' - Hansi Flick urges Barcelona faithful to stop Frenkie de Jong whistles

LaLigaF. de JongH. FlickBarcelona

Hansi Flick has requested the Barcelona supporters to stop jeering and booing the out-of-favour Frenkie de Jong.

  • Flick backs De Jong in public
  • Dutch midfielder going through a tough time
  • Has been linked with an exit next summer
