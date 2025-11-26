'I’ve never seen Miami with Messi on the field look this good' - Taylor Twellman praises Javier Mascherano for dropping Luis Suarez in Inter Miami’s playoff win

Twellman said Mascherano was always the type to make a call like this, describing him as bold and brash even during his playing days.
“When you really look at Javier Mascherano, it’s very difficult for people, in our line of work, to disassociate Javier Mascherano as a player to then all of a sudden Mascherano as a manager,” Twellman said in a Apple TV conference call to promote the Conference Finals. “Cause we don’t have a ton of proof, we don’t have a ton of stuff to go off of. But you don’t lose, a majority of people who turn from player to coaches, you don’t lose who you are.
“Now Javier Mascherano… was always going to have the guts to do it. Now, freedom is a different way of putting it because, naturally, you look at Suarez and his pedigree and his profile. That’s very difficult to do. However, what everyone is forgetting is that Suarez was suspended after the Leagues Cup fiasco. They had games without Luis Suarez; the difference now was that [Mateo] Silvetti hadn’t integrated himself at a level that he is now, neither had Baltasar Rodríguez, neither had Rodrigo De Paul."