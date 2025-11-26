'I’ve never seen Miami with Messi on the field look this good' - Taylor Twellman praises Javier Mascherano for dropping Luis Suarez in Inter Miami’s playoff win

Twellman credited Mascherano with identifying Miami’s weaknesses and making decisive changes that enhanced the team’s overall balance.

“I think he has done a fantastic job,” Twellman said. “I really think he has earned my attention, that’s the wrong way to put it. He has really got my attention with the ability to see what they were in the Leagues Cup final, where Seattle really got under their skin, and they were the better team on the day...But Seattle was really good that day.

“He’s figured out where they were. I think they gave up five goals to Chicago, [and] he immediately got rid of Ustari and Rios Novo has been in there. Against Nashville in Game 3, he told Busquets ‘In possession, I want to go to three at the back, you have the freedom to go forward, I want Rodrigo De Paul to be further up the field. So he’s made little tweaks there that have really got my attention.

Twellman was unsurprised by the choice to bench Suarez, viewing it as a necessary step in the team’s evolution. Not only that, but he also revealed that New York City FC are preparing to face a different Inter Miami team as compared to the regular season because of the changes.

“I, for one, was not surprised….I was not surprised Javier Mascherano sat Suarez, and the reason why is I go back to my original point,” Twellman said. ”I’ve never seen Miami with Messi on the field look this good, I just haven’t. And it doesn’t mean the best players are playing, it doesn’t…Having spoken with New York City people in seeing that, they’re preparing for a different Miami team than they were when they played them at the beginning of the year, they’re a different team.”