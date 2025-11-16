'I've always fought against criticism' - Inter Miami's Luis Suarez explains 'rebellion' and controversies after suspension-marred season

In a wide ranging interview with Sport, Suarez addressed the numerous controversies that have followed him around this season - and throughout his career. He suggested that it is a recurring pattern in his footballing life.

"I often think that I can be an example of rebellion, of resilience, of continuing to fight, of continuing to struggle. On the other hand, there are many things in which I'm not an example," he said. "And I accept it, I know it, and I understand it. I've always fought against criticism: I debuted for Nacional at 18, and they criticized me for missing goals. That's when I started trying to turn the page on those criticisms, and then when I went to Holland, they told me I was fat, and they said the same thing at Ajax.

"Later, at Liverpool, they attacked me for my acts of indiscipline. Then, at Barcelona, for going through bad spells. In every stage of my career, I've always fought against the same thing."