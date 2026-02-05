‘I probably wouldn't be back in the game if it weren't for TST’ - USWNT legend Hope Solo on how 7v7 tournament reignited her love for soccer

It took almost everything to get Hope Solo to come down from the mountains of North Carolina and back onto a soccer field.

Last year, she returned to the game through The Soccer Tournament (TST), a 7v7, winner-take-all competition that offered Solo something she hadn’t felt in years: a reason to come back.

Now 44, the former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper remains one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. Solo was suspended by U.S. Soccer for her comments toward Sweden at the 2016 Rio Olympics, calling them “a bunch of cowards.” Soon after, her contract with the national team was terminated. It was a spiral effect, as fallouts between teammates and dark times followed Solo for years to come. As a result, she stepped away from the game.

TST changed that.

After forming Solo FC and stepping back into goal last spring, Solo returns this year, fielding teams in both the women’s competition and the newly introduced Mixed 7s. The tournament itself also returns expanded, with men’s, women’s, and mixed competitions set to take place May 27–June 1 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C..

Ahead of the tournament, GOAL caught up with Solo to discuss the evolution of TST, the introduction of the new format, and her ambitions for Solo FC in this year’s competition.