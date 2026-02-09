‘I'm not sure why!' - New Man City star Marc Guehi left baffled by boos from Liverpool fans after failed summer Anfield transfer

Guehi was targeted for abuse by Liverpool supporters during City’s victory at Anfield. The England international, who joined Pep Guardiola’s side in a big-money move in January, was subjected to boos every time he touched the ball on Sunday.

The centre-back was heavily linked with a switch to Merseyside before opting for the Etihad, a decision that clearly hasn't been forgiven by the Anfield faithful. Despite the hostile soundtrack to his performance, Guehi remained composed, helping City navigate a chaotic encounter to snatch all three points.

Speaking after the game, Guehi expressed confusion at the jeers but maintained that his focus was solely on the job at hand. "Yeah, I'm not sure why, to be honest," Guehi laughed when asked about the reception. "But I can't control what their fans think of me. I'm just grateful to our fans for sticking by me and supporting me the whole game."

Tasked with playing out from the back against Liverpool’s relentless high press, Guehi showed remarkable bravery on the ball. "It’s not easy. Fans are on top of you," he admitted. "You play against a team that likes to press high, but it’s always about the next action. You might make a mistake, but the next one. Always focused on the next action and how you can help your teammates."