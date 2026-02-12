‘I know where I want to be’ - Malik Tillman reflects on his recent breakout with Bayer Leverkusen and USMNT World Cup ambitions

Malik Tillman isn't one to show emotion, but for a brief moment, he can't help himself. The U.S. men's National Team midfielder is famously guarded, extremely quiet, and in many ways, something of a mystery to most. Tillman, by his own description, isn't one to let his emotions ever really override that shyness.
For a moment, though, that shyness goes away. What replaces it is passion, fueled by honesty - pride in how far he’s come, and frustration that there’s still more to reach.
The 23-year-old midfielder can't help but smile when reflecting on all of the accomplishments of the past year, but he also can't help but wonder what the next accomplishment can be if he can take that next step.
"There's more to come," he tells GOAL over a video conference on Wednesday. "I know I can do more and, yeah, I'm ready for it. I'm ready to fight. I'm ready to give everything I have. I'm ready to keep working on myself. I want to give everything I have in me to the teams I play for."
He's getting closer. Last summer's Gold Cup was transformational, both internally and externally. He saw it as something of a turning point, the moment where he was finally able to change the perceptions of him. His shyness could no longer be weaponized against him, simply because the results were finally too good to ignore. It was life-changing, then, and it was a moment that gave Tillman the confidence and the belief that he could, in fact, be more.
"I'm very critical of myself," he explains. "I know I can do more. I know where I want to be at some point, and I know what I can do. Basically, I'm not where I want to be or where I think I can be at some point in my life."
What followed was a $47 million transfer to Bayer Leverkusen that put Tillman in a spotlight unlike any he'd really experienced before. These days, though, he's a little bit more comfortable in it, and he’s determined to show that the best is yet to come.