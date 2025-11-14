'I feel for him' - AC Milan's Christian Pulisic shows support for Gio Reyna amid his USMNT return

During his comments, Pulisic acknowledged that while he and Reyna don't maintain frequent communication, they have developed a positive professional relationship through their time with the national team. The Milan forward expressed empathy for Reyna's situation, noting that the 23-year-old has endured significant challenges, particularly with injuries that have disrupted his development at both club and international levels.

“Yeah, I mean, we don’t talk a bunch,” Pulisic told CBS Sports Golazo. “But we’ve had a good relationship, and I think he has had a really tough time, and kind of unfairly in a lot of ways. I feel for him, it’s not difficult what we go through. Some of the injuries he’s dealt with are really hard. And with the national now, also seeing him on the roster, I think it’s really exciting for him.

“I will say, when I have him on the field with me on the national team, I always feel a lot more relaxed. I feel like he’s a really, really good player, and I think that’s not a crazy take. I think a lot of people see that.”