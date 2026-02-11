'I don’t think this has ever happened to another club!' - Antonio Conte rules Napoli out of Serie A title race after Coppa Italia exit

Napoli's season hit a new low on Tuesday night as they were dumped out of the Coppa Italia quarter-finals by Como. A 1-1 draw at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where Antonio Vergara struck early in the second half to cancel out a Martin Baturina penalty for Napoli - led to a tense shootout. Ultimately, decisive misses from Romelu Lukaku and Stanislav Lobotka condemned the hosts to defeat.

However, Conte’s post-match fury was directed largely at the referee. The Napoli boss felt aggrieved that Como defender Jacobo Ramon was not sent off for a foul on Rasmus Hojlund, a decision he believes typifies a poor season for Italian officials. He called on referee designator Gianluca Rocchi to step up, insisting that the current level of officiating is detrimental to the Italian game.

"It's certainly not a good season for referees and for VAR, I hope they can find something that will improve the situation," Conte told Sport Mediaset. "The fact is, everyone is complaining, coaches, players and fans, so the sport needs to step up and improve, because just as we improve our teams, Rocchi has to improve his referees and VAR officials. It's not good for football, it's not good for us."